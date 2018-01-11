HYDERABAD: A film on Musi made by city students, which created awareness on the slow death of the river, will be screened at the 45th edition of IFF Ekotopfilm — International Festival of Sustainable Development Films in Slovakia. ‘Musi - The Fading River, on the past, present and future’ was made by five students from the Annapurna International School of Film and Media.

The team captured stories of those living on the banks of Musi and the emotional connect they share with the river. Over the course of making the movie, students found that on an average, 350 million litres of polluted water flows into the river on a daily basis. Also the river has been reduced to 62 pc of its original size.

But more than the facts about pollution, this movie tries to focus on the emotional connect that people share with the river, says director Aalap Tanna. Other team members include Lakshit Dhargawe, Vishwajeet Chavan, Mourya Ila and Purvangi Ranjan. The movie was funded out of their pockets. “While some recalled the time when Musi banks were the only hangout spot in the city, others feel it’s a lost cause now.” “A man shared how used to drink water from Musi, and now even if a drop falls on the body, people are worried of infections,” adds Tanna.