HYDERABAD: As part of a nation wide initiative, a three-day Polio vaccination drive would be conducted throughout Telangana from January 28 to 30. ASHA workers, Anganwadi workers, Auxiliary Nursing Midwives (ANM), student volunteers and others would administer the vaccine across booths. Mobile teams will target slum dwellers and nomadic tribes while transit teams will focus on railway stations and bus stops.

Children from zero to five-years-age will be given the vaccine. Hyderabad district’s immunisation officer Dr Nagarjuna Rao said that six lakh children in the city are their target population. “Bivalent Oral Polio Virus (OPV) will be given through 3,063 booths. On January 29 and 30, volunteers will check house-to-house to ensure no child if left behind,” he said. At booth level, the vaccine will be given from 7 A.M. To 6 P.M.