HYDERABAD: A 15-year-old boy and three others have been arrested by the Uppal Police for attempting to exchange demonetised currency worth `74.7 lakh.

The main accused Mohammed Hafeez (34) of Rajasthan runs a bangle making unit in Murgi Chowk. To make easy money, he decided to exchange demonetised currency in the city. According to cops, he charged a 20 per cent commission per `1 lakh new currency. With the help of a realtor from and the teenager, he procured `74.71 lakh demonetised currency.

Based on a tip-off that the accused were contacting local businessmen offering to exchange currency, a decoy operation was conducted by the special operations team of Rachakonda Police. While three persons were arrested, fourth accused Babhu Bhai is absconding. The teenager will be produced before the Juvenile Justice Board.