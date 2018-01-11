HYDERABAD: A 24-year-old woman was allegedly stabbed to death by her colleague, who was stalking her for over six months, at her house in Kukatpally on Tuesday night. He allegedly stabbed her twice around the ribs causing severe bleeding injuries which led to her death.

This is the second such incident in the city in the last 20 days. The victim, Bonu Janaki, a native of Guyyanavalasa village of Srikakulam district, was working as a sales girl at D’Mart in Kukatpally fifth phase. She was living in a rented room at Habeeb Nagar in Moosapet along with another colleague B Roopa, who is also a native of Srikakulam.

Ananth is a native of Marepally village in Rangareddy district and residing in Kukatpally.

“For the past six months, Janaki’s colleague Ananthappa alias Ananth has been harassing her with a marriage proposal and stalking her. Ten days ago, he intercepted her on the way home and threatened to kill her,” Kukatpally ACP K Bhujanga Rao said.

A panicked Janaki (24), shared the incident with her roommate and her colleagues, but did not dare to inform the store management or the police. On Tuesday night, when Janaki was at home, Ananth walked in on the pretext of talking to her and allegedly stabbed her twice on the left side of abdomen, before fleeing. Roopa who returned from work at 9.30 pm, found Janaki lying in a pool of blood, police said. With the help of neighbours, Roopa managed to shift Janaki to a nearby hospital and then to Omni Hospital, where she was declared brought dead. The body was later handed over to her family after conducting autopsy at Gandhi Hospital.

“Based on Roopa’s complaint, a case has been registered. He was later arrested. Investigation is on and he will be produced in the court on Thursday,” said a senior police officer. On December 21, a 22-year-old girl working in a textile store was set ablaze by her colleague, for rejecting his marriage proposal. The girl died after battling for life for several hours.