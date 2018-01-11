HYDERABAD: Helmets that cover the whole face come with Indian Standard Institute (ISI) markings and conform with Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). However, cap helmets used by two-wheeler riders do not. Despite it being an ineffective headgear, its sale and use goes unchecked in the city. When it comes to enforcement, there is no clear consensus between the Hyderabad traffic police and the Road Transport Authority (RTA).

Priced between `300 to `600, the cap helmet is not even a half helmet which is legal under the Motor Vehicles Act. Helmet stores across the city sell them and the shopkeepers admit that they do not have any ISI markings, “There are no checks on the sales by RTA or traffic police,” says the owner of Star helmets in Panjagutta Farook Ahmed. “These helmets are mostly preferred by ladies.”

“When I wear a normal helmet, my earrings press into my ears causing a lot of pain. The cap helmet does not pose that problem,” says Sushmitha Dasgupta, a techie working at Gachibowli. “Also, I can’t wear my hair in a ponytail or bun while using the normal helmet. Cap helmets are adjustable and give enough room for my hair. I know it doesn’t really protect my head, but the traffic police don’t say anything,” she added. So who is supposed to ensure that no sale of such helmets happens? The RTA says its the responsibility of the city traffic police, but the traffic police are unsure. “Many of these shops set up along the roadside, I doubt if they sell helmets with ISI or BIS markings. It’s up to the public to decide if they should go for a BIS and ISI marked helmets,” said AV Ranganath, DCP (traffic), Hyderabad.

“The traffic police does not enforce the sale of these helmets at shops, we don’t have the power. It’s a grey area and so those selling these helmets without ISI markings are taking advantage of it. The RTA and other agencies involved should collectively look at it this issue,” he added. “It’s to be done by traffic police as they are better equipped and are legally the right enforcement authority,” said Panduranga Naik, Joint transport commissioner, Hyderabad.