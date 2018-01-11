HYDERABAD: At least three lakh people are expected to attend the Telangana International Kite Festival (2018), along with the first ever International Sweet Festival which is going to begin in the city in the next three days, according to officials.

While the kite festival is being organised in coordination with the Union Ministry of Tourism, the sweet festival is an initiative of the Telangana Government where the local delicacies will be on display for people to savour. B Venkatesham, secretary to the government, Tourism and Culture Department visited the venue, Parade Grounds, along with Sunitha M Bhagwat, Telangana Tourism commissioner and Mamidi Harikrishna, director, Department of Language and Culture on Wednesday to inspect the preparations.

“We are likely to see the participation of around 50 senior kite flyers along with many of them from Telangana. The festival will also see the participation of folk artists. We will get a glimpse of mini India on these three days,” he said.