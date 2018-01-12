HYDERABAD: The GHMC has modified its draft Budget for 2018-19 by preparing two separate estimates —one for Corporation and other for three major projects that have been assigned to it. The earlier proposed Rs 13,150 crore Budget was split into two on Friday by the GHMC Standing Committee. The modified budget proposal for GHMC now is Rs 6,076 crore, while the estimate for the three projects assigned to it is Rs 7,073 crore.

The main GHMC Budget includes revenue expenditure of Rs 2,675 crore and capital expenditure if Rs 3,401 crore. The three projects assigned to GHMC are (i) development and upgradation of roads under the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation at Rs 377.75 crore (ii) conservation of rivers and lakes at Rs 377.75 crore and (iii) construction and improvement of housing units for the poor at Rs 6,317 crore.

GHMC officials told Express that two separate draft budgets were prepared as state government had issued orders for formation of separate corporations —Musi Riverfront Corporation, HRDCL and Housing Corporation. As specific corporations have been established by the government, necessary budget will be allocated by them and funds will be released to GHMC to execute the works. Similarly, GHMC has revised budget estimates for 2017-18 to Rs 7,661 crore from proposed Rs 5,643 crore.

330 illegal hoardings to be removed

Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said a detailed inquiry would be conducted by the vigilance wing into illegal hoardings that have sprung up across the city. GHMC has so far identified 330 hoardings to be removed and tenders have been floated for the same. A decision was also taken to appoint 175 work inspectors on outsourcing basis.

197 LRS proceedings issued

As many as 197 LRS proceedings were issued during the Layout Regularisation Scheme (LRS) Mela held at GHMC Zonal offices on Thursday. A total of 1,102 applicants attended the mela and 154 shortfall documents were uploaded and 144 numbers were processed and 105 persons were intimated to pay the fee. The LRS mela will continue till January 12 at all GHMC zonal offices.