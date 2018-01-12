HYDERABAD: Day two at Firande 2k18 was as sensational as day one. Tuesday started off with all the participants getting excited about the final rounds for all the academic events. Students from reputed B-schools all over the country displayed their knowledge and skills and took back a lot of interesting prizes.

Along with the academic events, other clubs hosted on-the-spot games like the social responsibility clubs’ games to make students realise what it feels like to be specially-abled or Woman Development Cell’s fun games to display some of the most successful women from various industries and the lifestyle they live.

The most-awaited event was the cultural show themed around anti-corruption theme. Students participated and brought out the most critical instances that our country is facing today. The students got a platform to showcase their talent in drama and dance.

Participants danced to the rhythms of the old classics displaying that culture and values are still dear to us. The valedictory ceremony had Dr Geoffrey Clements, Director Commonwealth Infrastructure projects as the chief guest. He distributed prizes to the winners. The chief guest, director and deputy director of the institute also addressed the students. Then followed the vote of thanks by the student president Vivek Tangirala.

The day ended with students coming together and grooving to the beats put together by Hyderabad’s very own DJ Kim. Firande 2k18 was indeed a big success with the college receiving great feedback from the participants who said they felt welcomed and enjoyed the two-day event.