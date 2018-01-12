HYDERABAD: Now it’s a long weekend and if you want to celebrate the festival a bit differently this year how about trying a different state cuisine this time? Well, in that case you may want to head to Park Hyatt for their Goan Food Festival which begins from today. If you are thinking what’s so special about this food promotion then think about the blend of Portuguese and Konkani flavours. Chef Tanuja from Park Hyatt, Goa presented an eclectic feast of Goan delights that are available both for lunch and dinner for a price of `1,500+ taxes.

The reason why most of the dishes by Tanuja seemed much like the way you prepare at home is that she learned the recipes from her mother. That’s how Goan Dal Fry prepared with coconut, red lentils, onions, curry leaves and mustard seeds which tasted really well with steamed rice and succulent pieces of Mutton Vindaloo cooked in a red tangy curry.

The Chicken Cafreal won our hearts with its green marination of coriander and mint cooked with other spices. The condiments had seeped into the chicken pieces making them succulent-juicy. We recommend Caldo Verde: the potato soup with baby spinach in which the addition of green olives is very Portuguese. Cap your meal with Mangane: lentil and sago pudding prepared in milk with jaggery and coconut. The festival is on at The Dining Room till January 21.