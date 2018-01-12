HYDERABAD: As part of the brand’s 80th anniversary, Sheraton Hyderabad Hotel launched its signature Go Beyond campaign that brought to the table many experiences that intend to give their patrons an interactive experience. The campaign promises better stays and hospitality to guests. An interesting part of the Go Beyond experience was the personalised cocktails which were served to suit the taste of the guests at Zega, known for its authentic Pan Asian cuisine.

As part of the experience which was for a select few recently, the mixologist met the guest to find out their preference of alcohol and a signature ingredient. One could also choose a herb, a fruit or a spice.

After we chose an alcohol and a base ingredient of our choice, the bar tender fixed up a cocktail using them as the main elements along with whatever complements them. The beverage was then served on a platter named after the one who ordered. Before we left, the mixologist provided us with the recipe of the cocktail named after us. Mine was Vidyatini!

The cocktail gets as creative as the ingredient one picks. Whether it’s a spice like cinnamon or vanilla, or a herb like mint, or even a gentle fruit like litchee, you can be sure to be surprised with a fancily decked up drink suited to your taste and presented to you literally with your name on it. Complemented with the vast spread of Asian fare and an amicable staff, the Go Beyond experience left us with great memories.

The customised cocktail event may be over, but the Go Beyond motto continues.