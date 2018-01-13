HYDERABAD: A realtor from Chennai and two of his two associates from Bihar and a woman from Andhra Pradesh have been arrested for forcing women into flesh trade. The police rescued three women including a Russian national.

On a tip off, that flesh trade was being organised at a flat in Banjara Hills, the team of west zone task force raided the premises and rescued the victims.

Prime accused Kurian Tharayil Jacob alias Alex alias Tony (37), a realtor hailing from Chennai was running the brothel by bringing women from various metropolitan cities, by promising to them to pay Rs16,000 each every day.

Kurian was taking help of Raghavendra Reddy (30) of Chennai who was already into flesh trade. With the help of one Yamala Mery (42) of East Godavari and Pankaj Kumar Mandal of Bihar, he again ran brothel at road number 12 in Banjara Hills. The accused have been handed over to the Banjara Hills police for further action.