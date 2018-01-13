HYDERABAD: Almost a year after death of her husband Srinivas Kuchibotla at Kansas, USA, in an alleged hate crime incident, Sunayana Dumala has been invited to attend US President Donald Trump’s maiden State of the Union address.

Srinivas who was at a suburban Kansas City Bar was shot at by 52-year-old Adam Purinton after he walked into Austins Bar and Grill in Kansas City in February last year. Sunayana was earlier not permitted to stay in the US as her status was that of dependent spouse. However, she later managed to regain her residency status. She was invited for the State of the Union address, an annual message presented by the US president to a joint session of the Congress by Congressman Kevin Yoder.

It will be held on Jan 30. “She is a very powerful symbol of who the system is failing. One of the reasons I have become so passionate about this immigration issue is that we need to send a message to the Indian community and other immigrant groups that we are a loving country that welcomes to all,” said Yoder who is a member of the Congressional caucus on India and Indian Americans. Sunayana told media that she now plans to travel to India to observe the first death anniversary of her husband.