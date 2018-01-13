HYDERABAD: From 3pm on Saturday, Hyderabadis can treat themselves to sweet dishes not just from across the country, but also from 15 other nations. The festival will take place from January 13 to 15 in view of Sankranti and over 1,000 varieties of sweets would be out there to woo those with a sweet tooth. “The festival is a celebration of the cosmopolitan nature of Hyderabad where one can find several varieties all under one roof.”

“We have categorised them based on their type and will put them up for display at the Parade Grounds. This is a cultural integration through sweets,” said B Venkatesham, secretary, Department of Tourism and Culture, Telangana. It was conscious decision, he said, not to allot separate stalls and to bring all of them into a single space.

Sweets from several countries including Turkey, Iran, Japan, China and even Brazil will be available at the fest. Venkatesham also said that starting with the Sweet Festival, more such events would be conducted in every quarter and themes would be decided soon. “For several years now, people from different places have made Hyderabad their home and have been celebrating their cultures.

The idea was to bring this vibrance to the fore. Ethnic sweets of every culture will be on display by the women from various associations,” said Mamidi Harikrishna, director, Department of Language. The sweet festival will take place alongside the third edition of International Kite Festival, a special kite flying event during the nights and also a cultural festival on all the three days.