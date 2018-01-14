HYDERABAD: In yet another case of alleged drunk driving incident, a priest from Basara was killed and three others sustained injuries when the car they were travelling crashed into a tree on the pavement at Road No 78 in Jubilee Hills in the early hours of Saturday.

According to police, at around 2 am, on Saturday a speeding car coming from Manikonda towards Film Nagar, rammed a tree on the median and flung into the air before landing.

The deceased was identified as Vishwajith Walwakar (33). Vishwajith was earlier suspended on the allegations that he was among the group which attempted to shift an idol of the goddess at Basara temple.

According to police, DL Vivek Raj (23), a resident of Jubilee Hills along with his friends Prudhvi Raj (29) of Malkajgiri, Chennakesahava Shetty (27) of Moulali and Vishwajith of Basara, went to Manikonda in

Vivek’s car. They were returning after a party when the mishap took place.

Vivek, who was reportedly behind the wheel, lost control over the car and applied sudden brakes resulting in a crash. Jubilee Hills police said Vishwajith died on the spot while others received injuries. When the police conducted breathe analyser test on Vivek, the BAC was recorded as 56 mg/dL. A case was registered against Vivek, police said.

Similar incidents

On January 6, a drunk businessman rammed a bike claiming the life of a woman and injuring two others. The accused Vishnuvardhan was returning from a party at Kondapur. In another incident on Jan 9, a UoH student was killed and her two friends suffered injuries, when their car overturned at Shamshabad.