HYDERABAD: Three night shelters constructed by Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) were inaugurated by Minister for Health, C Laxma Reddy and GHMC Mayor Bonthu Rammohan on Saturday.

Express, in these columns, had brought to light recently the plight of attendants of patients at various city government hospitals, where they are forced to sleep under shade of a tree or parapet wall, as the fully equipped shelters were not opened despite them being ready for several months now.

These night shelters were constructed at Niloufer Hospital near Red Hills, Nampally, Mahaveer Hospital at AC Guards and Koti Maternity Hospital.

The night shelters will benefit patients and their attendants. Apart from drinking water, toilets and power, the shelters are equipped with beds, cots and other facilities for the homeless, The night shelters will be operated as per the guidelines of the National Urban Livelihood Mission (NUHM).

Speaking on the occasion, Mayor said that these night shelters would provide night stay facilities with required amenities, night shelters in hospitals became necessary as attendants of poor patients are found sleeping on footpaths and open places without any proper facilities.