HYDERABAD: A drug dealer-cum-factionist, who was accused of bombings in AP and also of red-sanders smuggling, along with his gang of seven others have been arrested on Saturday for attempting to smuggle 1.8 kg of psychotropic drug worth Rs 18.6 lakh to Hyderabad. Police has identified the drug as “Gamma-Hydroxy Butyrate”, a drug used by youngsters at bars and clubs.

During the intervening night of January 12 and 13, the sleuths of special operations team of Balanagar area and Shadnagar police organised vehicle checking at Yummy hotel on NH 44, on receiving information that NDPS substances are being smuggled towards Hyderabad. A car carrying four persons was stopped and on checking, they were found in possession of narcotics drug identified as Gamma Hydroxy-butyrate (GHB), a party drug, said the Cyberabad police.

GHB, popularly known as Liquid X, Liquid Ecstasy, Georgia Home Boy, Oop, Gamma-oh, Mils, G, Liquid G, Fantasy, is generally used by mixing in alcoholic beverages. It is a central nervous system depressant, said the police.

The accused identified as Dasari Babu, P Sridhar Reddy, Mallepally Mahendar, Ramagoni Amarnadh, all from AP, were taken into custody for questioning.

Based on their confession, another four members were apprehended with 810 gm of GHB, said the police. Shamshabad DCP PV Padmaja said thorough probe has revealed that prime accused Dasari Babu is a factionist and involved in a case at Tadipatri.

The seized drug is worth Rs 18 lakh. All of them are being remanded to judicial custody and further probe is on, said DCP Padmaja.

Another person held in ganja plant cultivation case

A person was arrested in connection with cultivating ganja at a residence in Serlingampally limits. Local excise officials said that the plant was grown on the third floor of a building which was surrounded by a heightened compound wall. The building is owned by Gnaneshwar Goud who was arrested on Wednesday by State Prohibition and Excise department. Serlingampally excise inspector B Gandhi Naik said that the plant was cultivated in around five to six-kg of red soil covered with sand. It was being cultivated from past few months.