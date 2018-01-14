HYDERABAD: Parade Grounds in Secunderabad was buzzing with activity after the inaugural of the first ever sweet festival and the third edition of the international kite festival this year. Expert kite flyers from various countries, including Vietnam, Sri Lanka, China, Thailand to name a few, were spotted struggling to keep their kites up in the sky.

Team Mangalore, a kites for hobby group who specialises in highlighting the folklore of India through their kites was seen flying their intricately woven Kathakali-faced kites which is close to 15-feet tall. “These kites are made out of nylon and are stitched together through a method called applique work and this one took two months,” said Subhash Pai, from the group.The team has travelled to at least 12 countries to fly kites and this is their third time in Hyderabad. Pai also said that this is the most well organised festival they have attended.

Sweet show not as vibrant as promised on Day 1

The first of its kind International Sweet festival which was also inaugurated at Parade Grounds didn’t seem as outstanding as it was promised to be. For starters, more than 1,000 varieties were missing. Women from various associations were present serving sweet delicacies from their kitchens.

Women from various associations like Bihar Saamaaj Seva Sangh, Bihari Welfare Association, Hyderabad Bengalee Samithi, Telangana Punjabi Association, Haryana Seva Sangh, and Malayalee Associations were present serving sweets categorised as solid, semi-solid, liquid and semi liquid. Laddus, buralu, putharekulu, sweet biscuits, and some others were on offer. International sweet counters were not to be seen at least till 6 pm on Saturday.