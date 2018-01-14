HYDERABAD: The root cause of rodents menace at Osmania General Hospital’s mortuary would be rectified as quotations are being prepared to buy new cold storage units to preserve bodies and to construct a puff room (a full air conditioned room where unknown bodies are preserved).

In December, a series of incidents where mutilated dead bodies, suspected to have been eaten away by rodents, were recovered from the OGH mortuary had horrified people. After the incidents hit news, a report was prepared on the changes that need to be taken up to avoid such issues.

A night shelter home for attendants of patients is being constructed near Quli Qutb Shah block of the hospital. Currently, only waiting rooms are available at Out-Patient block.