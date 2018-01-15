HYDERABAD: The cab driver Madhu Kiran, accused in the rape of a 10-year-old girl, according to police, had kidnapped another girl student some three months ago. However, in the event of no specific clues, no action was taken against the unknown accused.

“Madhu Kiran kidnapped the girl student and took her to Kowkoor dargah in Yapral limits and raped her. He had tied the girl’s legs and sexually assaulted her, and abandoned her. Following a missing complaint from her parents, she was traced and given medical treatment,” said ACP. However, owing to lack of any specific inputs on kidnapper, police could not make any headway in the case.

“The car in which the assault took place and a bike used by the accused have been seized and produced in the court for judicial remand,” the ACP said and added, “We advise public to not board unregistered cabs or taxis and alert police with immediate effect if they feel suspicious about the drivers.”

“We condemn any act of crime. We can confirm that this incident has not occurred on our platform. On learning from media report about this incident, we have immediately terminated the driver from our platform and will extend all support to the authorities to share any information that will further help in their investigation,” Ola spokesperson said.

Investigation in the case revealed that accused Madhu Kiran was hired by one Mahesh of Warasiguda, who works in a private finance firm and had his vehicle registered with Ola. “The cab was registered with the police and the service provider (Ola) on Mahesh’s name. Though there were many such incidents earlier in the vehicle, victims did not alert the police. The accused confessed to having been involved in similar offences during the last one year. However,, the victims have not lodged a complaint,” police official said.

Despite the car driver violating the norms, the police have not booked a case on the owner.