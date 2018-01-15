HYDERABAD: Women from sel f help groups(SHGs) in Andhra Pradesh have set up several stalls at the 78th All India Industrial Exhibition. Equipped with PoS machines and the option to pay via PayTm, the women claim that their business has been fruitful in the first 10 days since the exhibition was inaugurated. With increasing footfall in the last 10 days that it has been opened, women from these stalls shared that some of them have already called for more stocks. Naturally dyed ethnic Kalamkari products which members from Ramya, a local self help group from Krishna district have diversified from just sarees and dress materials to kurtas and overcoats among other things said that they have run out of stock.

Talking over the counter which has very little left on display, P Rani from Machilipatnam said, “We have called for more stock and it is on the way. People have always liked these authentic pieces that we bring here.” Around 15,000 people are directly and indirectly involved in creating these products and selling them. With loans being provided by the Andhra Pradesh Government with zero interest, it has helped them more, said the women. On an average, they stock up their stalls at least three times during these 45 days that they are at the Nampally Exhibition Grounds. Another attraction at these stalls are the sweet delicacies that are prepared around the stalls.

They get sold off like hot cakes. While most of them pack, a lot of visitors like to stroll through the exhibition while savouring them, said M Lakshmi from Anila SHG in Kakinada. Pootharekulu, Madatha Kaja, Baby Kaja are the crowd favourites. The famous Andhra Junnu is also a crowd pleaser as families flock the store to get a taste of the authentic sweet dish from the location. Footfall at Numaish increases this festive season Shopkeepers expressed on Sunday that there has been a jump in the number of visitors on the weekend.

Though official figures are unavailable, the rise in sale of products shows that there has been an increase. The Haryanvi and Kashmiri stall owners who have been participating in the exhibition almost since its inception said that there are people flocking their stalls. “We made a great sale on Saturday and we are hoping to close with a good figure on Sunday too,” said Syed Quadri, a Kashmiri stall owner who sells handloom clothes and accessories. The Pista House Haleem store, a must and a favourite every year at the Numaish has also recorded good sales, said the vendor.