HYDERABAD: The drinking water problem in 10 peripheral municipal circles of GHMC will be solved soon thanks to the Rs 1,900 crore Housing and Urban Development Corporation Limited and Urban Development Corporation Limited (HUDCO) Aided Water Supply Improvement and Distribution Project which is nearing completion.

The residents of municipal circles of Alwal, Kapra, Uppal, Ramchandrapuram, LB Nagar, Rajendranagar, Quthbullapur, Kukatpally, Serilingampally and Patancheru, which used to receive water supplies twice a week and were faced with acute shortage of drinking water till about a year ago, are in for some relief due to the project.

After taking up the HUDCO project, things have changed for better as residents in these surrounding municipal circles are now getting water supplies on alternate days on par with core areas of twin cities. The HUDCO project is going to benefit the existing customers and besides this, another one lakh new consumers would be benefited. The Malkajgiri circle has been taken up under the World Bank aided project costing around Rs 338 crore.

Nearly 80 per cent of works relating to construction of 56 water reservoirs, laying of water pipelines have been completed.

Now that the water supply problem has been resolved in the city outskirts, the water board has been given the responsibility of providing water supply in all the villages and Panchayats within ORR. This would cost around Rs 628 crore. After the completion of these drinking water projects, there is a need to improve the underground drainage system in these circles.