HYDERABAD: Most of us dedicate a major chunk of our time to our nine to five desk jobs. But, what is our identity? What is it that we really want to do? Some of us like to cook, some like to sing, while others just enjoy reading or writing. There are multiple layers to our personality. To help us showcase our alter-ego on social media platforms like Instagram is HydInstaMeet 2.0, a meeting which is all about rediscovering the 2.0 of yourself.

Targeted at passionate Instagrammers, the event which will take place on January 21 at ServiceNow India, Madhapur, 2 pm onwards, will bring together popular Instagrammers on a common platform and share their successful Instagram journey with the audience. “A fun-filled, entertaining, insightful meet which offers immense learning about how to use the social media platform to your advantage and a significant take away for you to go back home and start working on your own Insta profile. The meetup is an opportunity to meet, network, connect, inspire and get inspired,” say the organisers.

A diverse set of speakers who master in different fields like fashion, art, food, lifestyle, and travel who are popular on Instagram for their respective genre will attend the meet. They range from a Tollywood Celebrity Designer to a Zumba Global Ambassador and from an Internationally Acclaimed Photographer to a Next Generation Instagrammer.

Shravya Varma(@shravyavarma, Kamna Gautam, Arvind Ramachander, Sucheta Pal(@suchetapal), Gowri Abhiram(@gowriabhiram. There will also be a ‘Food Blogging Workshop’, lead by Vishal Fernandes (@TheFernandist) where he will take you through the journey of setting up a background, clicking angles and more, while a chef prepares food on the spot, that you can click, share and learn! The best photograph also walks away with a prize. Details: HydInstaMeet.com