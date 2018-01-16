HYDERABAD: The annual Nampally Numaish (the All-India Industrial Exhibition), starting January 1 to February 14 is a tradition that no Hyderabadi will every miss. Although the entire rigmarole looks like a repeat, the fun of going out with family and friends has its own charm. Therefore, jostling between visitors, urchins, vendors and their wares, the Hyderabadis march up to the ramparts of the Numaish for various kicks and pleasures: ranging from gastronomical to fine arts.

The presence of the Hyderabad Art Society (HAS) in the thick of serious business for almost 77 years is something important to look back upon and assess the patronage of art in the city. Known to be the oldest art organisation in the country, it was founded by Nawab Salar Jung who was its first president and later Nawab Mehdi Nawaz Jung Bahadur carried forward the baton in 1940 and applied a formal structure and incorporated numerous activities which established the Hyderabad Art Society as one of the leading organisation in India.

In fact, the Society has been an outlet to exhibit and win awards for celebrated artist like MF Husain, VS Gaitonde, KH Ara, Nandalal Bose, NS Bendre, KK Hebber, Jyothi Bhatt, PV Janikiram, Shanti Dave, Krishen Khanna, Ramkinker Baij, Balbir Singh Katt, Akbar Padamsee, Bimal Das Gupta and KS Kulkarni. The regional reckoned names who received equal patronage were PT Reddy, Kondpalli Seshagiri Rao, K Rajaiah, Gouri Shankar, Surya Prakash, Laxma Goud, Reddeppa Naidu, Vasudev Kapatral, Syed Bin Mohammed, T Vaikuntam, BA Reddy, Narendra Rai, Srihari Bholekar, PS Chndrasekhar, A Yadagiri Rao, Kavita Deuskar, Subash Babu, A Rajeswara Rao and several others.

With a legacy as old as the All-India Industrial Exhibition, the Hyderabad Art Society has seen its ups and downs. But, since a couple of years, the new body of office-bearers have done a commendable job of not just keeping traditions going at the Society but have been doing immense work towards including many more artists and expanding space and its activities. With its 77th All-India Annual Display scheduled on January 20, the gallery has moved to a larger space of 3,500 sq ft with more and modern amenities.

The exhibition this season has received an immense response not just from the local artists but from those outside the state as well. Says B Nagesh Goud, secretary: “This year we have received over 400 artworks as submissions. It was not easy for the jury to bring together quality, diversity of discipline and variety of subject matter. But, eventually, every show at HAS provides an opportunity to see the works by some talented artists.”



This year the Society has selected 15 artists for awards. Six artists for a cash award of `25,000 and eight in the category of `10,000. And one gold medal with `25,000 cash.

Although the Hyderabad Art Society has been playing a long and meaningful role in shaping the art scene of the region, the platinum jubilee celebrations last year and the recently concluded World Telugu Conference portray the mammoth scale at which the Society conducted art events. Therefore, one can easily see the scope of ambition and activity attached to the organisation.