HYDERABAD: For a child, he is the big man Gulliver; for an adolescent, he is a WWE wrestler, for a teen, he is a body-building God; for a dipsomaniac, he is an enemy; for girls, he is a shield and for celebs, he is a saviour from the mob. A bouncer is all this, also the first face we greet and the last face to we say goodbye to, at a club or concert. Ever wondered what their day looks like? Do people resent them for doing their duty? Considering the recent incident where a 21 year old set himself and the bouncer ablaze, when the latter drove him out of the pub for his misconduct with the hotel staff, a bouncer’s day at work is packed with action.

Aravind Hari, head of Aravind Agencies, and a bouncer himself to celebs like Suriya, Vijay Devarakonda, Rana, Allu Arjun, says that a bouncer should an epitome of patience and tolerance. “There is obviously a misconception that a bouncer’s job is just to shield the celebs, but little do they know that we are hired for the security of both celebs and the public. Our heavily built bodies are just to intimidate people, not to beat them up or push them away. We have to diligently ensure the fans are happy about seeing their star and also the star is not mobbed by them,” he explains.

With more 200 bouncers working in his eight-month-old venture, bouncer Hari informs that bouncers should first be able to play with words to calm the mob. “Recently, I was a bouncer for Tollywood actor Vijay Devarkonda for KLM shopping mall launch in the city. A sea of fans gathered and pushed each other to have a glimpse of the star and literally tried to pounce on him. We had to manage the actor’s safety and also avoid any kind of stampede, for public safety is also of utmost importance to us. We nonchalantly tell them that their behaviour would disappoint the star and might make him walk out if they don’t stop the hullabaloo,” he adds on how words are their weapon and not manhandling.

“Some anti-fans too attend and create ruckus saying their favourite star is the best. This usually happens at audio launches. We counsel them to walk away and attend their star’s event and not steal the thunder from other celeb’s important event. For example: When fans start yelling that Tollywood star Pawan Kalyan (PK) is the best and superior to all at some other star’s event, we counsel them that they are damaging the reputation of their star and his values by saying that,” he recalls his experiences. Are words enough? “Sometimes no! But no matter how stormy the situation is, our ethics don’t allow us to get physical. We will raise our decibels and use more effective words, but never our hands,” he sternly adds. “We form a human chain around the star and refrain them from diving on to them and not to harm them,” he clarifies.

Seconding his statement, Saadhan Naidu, Swat Security, says that no matter how drunk the person is and how rude he is, bouncers are not supposed to manhandle people. “We have to explain them with patience and ensure we put them in cab or car safely,” says Saadhan, who handles most of the night clubs in the city and events like Sunburn, IIFA, CCL Matches and more.

Saadhan too has 200 permanent employees working with him and in case of big events, he arranges 600 to 800 bouncers. “Bouncers should have heavy body, punctuality, hospitality and patience. I have a few bouncers, who attend colleges in the mornings and work with me in the night,” he informs.

These ‘men in black’ should have 17-inch biceps, 5’10 to 6 feet height and weigh more than 80 kilos. Their diet includes eggs, salads and meat. Their income is event- based.

“We can’t maintain that physique all our lives. We tend to retire by the age of 40 or 45. Having an alternative career is an ideal thing to do. I too have a side-business of financing,” he advises to his fraternity. “The number of events are not always the same. Sometimes we have three events a day. These include celeb parties, audio launches and inaugurations, meet and greet with fans and press etc.

While mall inaugurations take four hours, audio launches consume eight. Sometimes we have to work for 12 to 16 hours,” the bouncers boss informs. On a lighter note, when asked if they have a love/marital life, keeping in mind their daunting personality, he laughs and shares that girls usually love their physique and ask them for their contact numbers. Hari always had a leaning towards body-building since childhood. His friend Ramesh, a bouncer from Firangi Paani at City Centre, introduced him to the bouncer world and there has been no looking back.

