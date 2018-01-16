The MBA Sarpanch

Despite having an impressive resume that includes a degree from Lady Shri Ram College Delhi and an MBA from Balaji Institute of Modern Management, Pune, Chhavi Rajawat quit her white-collared job to become a Sarpanch. The first-ever Sarpanch with an MBA degree, Chhavi chose to serve the village Soda, which is 60 km from her native place Jaipur in the hopes of making lives for these villagers better. “I am called the ‘daughter of the village’.

Despite some hindrances, I seemed to have created a space where villagers can expect transparency and come out to talk about their problems and demand answers,” she adds. Manipulated, physically assaulted and pushed around, Chhavi still managed to help the village out of a drought, started a waste management plant and a bank in her village.

The Queen of Skies

Redefining the new generation of private aviation at affordable rates for the public is Kanika Tekriwal’s JetSetGo, the ‘Uber of the Skies’ as she claims it to be. Her passion for planes throttled at the age of four when she first sighted a plane.

“I was expected to marry off at 18, like a good Marwari girl is expected to, but I fought and revolted until I got what I want,”she says. Despite her struggle with cancer in 2011, she chased her dreams of making chartered flights a thing of fancy for Indians. But Kanika was resilient. She says, “People argue that there is no market for this. I argued that I will create a market.” What she said as a backhanded comment came true when she was featured in the Forbes magazine for her exceptional work.

The Original Slumdog Millionaire

From being afraid of Mumbai’s big roads and traffic to having two roads named after her company which she saved from bankruptcy, Kalpana Saroj came a long way. A child bride, then an outcast for leaving her in-laws, and later the breadwinner for her family, Kalpana worked her way up slowly but surely with the help of a `50,000 government loan which helped her start a tailoring boutique and a furniture store. “My struggle was always for money.

And once I had earned enough to make ends meet, I turned to enabling others to earn such that they do not see the life I did,”says Kalpana, who lost a sister when she couldn’t afford healthcare. WIth the same motivation she took over Kamani Tubes to save the lives of those who depended on the company. After fighting many litigations, a 100 crore loan and two to three unions, she took over the company successfully.