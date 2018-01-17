HYDERABAD:As many as 504 tipplers have been caught and booked for drinking in public places during a 10-day-long drive conducted by the police along with the prohibition and excise department.

People were found consuming liquor standing by side of wine shops, or secluded places in streets, parks, near railway stations, bus stops and other secluded places.

The drive, which was launched on January 6, was conducted by Cyberabad, Hyderabad and Rachakonda police, and the state prohibition and excise department in areas under their jurisdictions. A total number of 504 persons were arrested and 496 cases were registered under Section 8 (a) of Telangana Excise Act according to which a person shall be imprisoned for a period up to six months or fined up to `1,000 or both. As per Excise License Policy 2017-19, all liquor shops can have permit rooms. Liquor can be consumed in the space allotted to avoid drinking in public places and getting arrested.