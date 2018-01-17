HYDERABAD:In a fresh move, the government has handed over four more major stretches of roads (26.10 km) belonging to GHMC to the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation Limited (HRDCL), along with right of way for upgrade, development and maintenance.The move is likely to dent GHMC’s coffers.

Apart from the transfer of control along with RoW, all the rights over the roads like advertisement, parking, access and any lease from any structure above or below the road or cess on property tax have also been vested with HRDCL, Further, any impact fee to be levied on properties adjacent to these roads (within a distance of 200 metres from road or full depth of the property which ever is higher) will be assigned to HRDCL to generate revenue and raise loans.

Apart from the transfer of control along with right of way (RoW), the state has also vested all the rights over the roads like advertisement, parking, access and any lease from any structure above or below the road or cess on property tax with HRDCL.

Further, any impact fee to be levied on properties adjacent to these roads (within a distance of 200 metres from road or full depth of the property which ever is higher) will be assigned to HRDCL to generate revenue and raise loans.

In October last year the government had transferred four de-notified stretches of two National Highways (NH-44 and NH-65 in core areas of the city) and handed them over to HRDCL for development of model road corridors on the stated lines. These are Bowenpally-Assembly stretch of Nagpur-Hyderabad highway (11 km), Afzalgunj- Aaramgarh section of Hyderabad-Bangalore highway (8 km), Assembly-Miyapur stretch of Hyderabad-Pune highway (19 km) and Assembly-LB Nagar stretch of Hyderabad-Vijayawada highway (14 km).

The HRDCL was set up in March last year as a special purpose vehicle for evolving a comprehensive road development plan for important roads and improving the coordination with the departments or agencies concerned.

Earlier, about 270 km roads of GHMC, which had previously acquired control over 180 km of R&B roads and 80 km of NHAI roads, were transferred to HRDCL.