HYDERABAD:A Class X boy studying at St Mathews High School in the city was stabbed by his classmate after he reportedly asked the latter not to ‘tease’ his younger sister. Aravind, who was attacked, is currently under treatment at a city hospital and is reportedly out of danger.

Though the school was closed on Tuesday, Aravind (16) called up his friend and asked him to come near their campus in Veera Reddy Nagar in Nacharam, for a chat. About two days ago, Aravind’s sister had complained of being teased by the boy.

According to police, Aravind had a chat with the boy and asked him to stay away from his sister. Once they parted, the juvenile went home, picked up a kitchen knife, came back running, stabbed Aravind in the abdomen and fled the spot.

“The boy suffered a deep injury in the abdomen, just below the lungs. He is out of danger now,” said police. The juvenile has been detained and would be produced before Juvenile Justice Board.