HYDERABAD:As many as six children who were residing at the Rural Organisation for Social Empowerment (ROSE) at Nagole fled the home on Sunday. This is the third such incident from the same home that caters to the educational and reformational needs of the children in conflict with the law, in the last three months.

Though the Juvenile Justice Board has already given a complaint to the police who registered missing person report, home in-charge, Sailu said that the children beat each other up and damaged the property inside the home. “That day (Sunday) after lunch, a few of them started ransacking the place, broke tube lights and mirrors and then threatened to take away the keys and later they ran away,” said the in-charge.

Interestingly, they had written to higher authorities that they wanted to close down the place. B Shailaja, director of Juvenile Board and Correctional Services has confirmed that the orders for closure of the home, being run in collaboration with an NGO, have been already given.

“We plan to shift the existing 12-13 children from this home to the government home in Saidabad. We have not faced this kind of problem in any other home as we have in this home. The process of finding a new NGO for this home in already underway,” she said.

By February-end this home will be defunct. Last year another ROSE in Mahbubnagar had been closed after several similar incidents were reported from there. Meanwhile, child rights activists have said that the incident of children fleeing the home was because of the lack of facilities and extreme punishment inflicted on the children.

“Just a month before four children had run away. It is supposed to be a correctional home for these children where they should be taught skills and given education along with counselling, instead these people beat them up,” said Achyuta Rao from Balala Hakula Sangham.