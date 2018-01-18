HYDERABAD: Two years after 26-year-old-PhD scholar, Rohith Vemula, was found hanging from his hostel room after alleging discrimination on account of his identity, casteism continues to alienate students from the marginalised communities in the University of Hyderabad campus. The discrimination in most cases is subtle but uncomfortable and humiliating, students say. The first year Dalit students TNIE spoke to claim that though the discrimination is not in the face kind, caste does form the backdrop and backbone of most activities and discussion on the campus. S Upender, a Mass Communications student, for instance, recalls being asked his caste by the girl he had asked out. However, like many others of the ilk, he derives solace from the fact that the casteism is not as prevalent and covert as it was during his growing up years in his hometown Bhongir.

Several students from the marginalised communities, like Upender who are first generation learners from poor rural background, often find themselves wondering why their peers in a Central University are interested in their caste. Students also claim that casteism also plays an important role in binding and diving students. With most higher castes Brahmins taking the Akhil Bharatiya Vidya Parishad way and Dalits are taking refuge under the tutelage of Ambedkar Students Association. “Casteism is at its peak during the elections. Savarnas often ask Dalit candidates their caste, very casually and deliberately. This year too it happened to one of my friend who was contesting as an independent candidate,” said Sai Vikas, another Dalit student.

For Prakash, who grew up in a “liberal atmosphere’ in Hyderabad, the reservation jibe has never left him. “Right from high school till post graduation in UoH, close friends have always rubbed it on me that being a Schedule Caste has made things easier for me,” he said and adds, “Tired of telling people that I don’t fall under reservation category, I now go by my first name.”

Dhontha Prashanth, PhD scholar who was suspended along with Rohith in 2015, on the occasion of his friend’s second death anniversary said that the campus is still choking with discrimination. “Today, even if we get a seat by merit we are still looked at through the eyes of caste and discrimination.”