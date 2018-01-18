HYDERABAD: A woman, working as an assistant manager (Human Resources) at Marriott Hotel created ruckus and allegedly tried to escape the drunk driving check by the Jubilee Hills traffic police on Tuesday night. However, she was intercepted by the police and she, according to police, later admitted driving under influence.

Suhani Nagpal, who was driving a sedan car towards Punjagutta side was stopped by the Jubilee Hills traffic police during the drunk driving check organised with seven special teams. Suhani initially refused to undergo the breathe analyser test and tried driving away, but the police intercepted her from escaping and requested her to take the test. After a long conversation, she finally accepted and when tested, the Blood Alcohol Content (BAC) was recorded as 61 mg/dL., said police.

Police said, “Initially the woman did not cooperate for the check and later when tested, her BAC was found to be over the permissible limit. A case has been registered. The female driver is asked to attend the counselling session at the Traffic Training Institute in Begumpet.”