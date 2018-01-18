HYDERABAD: On the pretext of conducting a survey to collect information about criminals, Telangana police will geo-tag the addresses of the people involved in grave offences, organized crimes and crimes against women in the state from today. The recently launched mobile app ‘TS COP’, is developed by the state police to store the details of a person involved in an offence, including photographs, fingerprints and also the details of their associates, to ensure a close watch on them continuously. Starting from Thursday, the exercise would continued for few more days in the entire state where all the police officers including Director General of Police M Mahendar Reddy would visit the habitations to enroll the details of the people involved in offenses in the last 10 years.

All the past criminal records available with police with respect to serious crimes, organised crimes and all property offences and offences against women, have been shared with the respective police stations including railway police stations, based on the residential addresses of the offenders for physical verification of location of the present stay and current activity of each offender in their respective jurisdiction, irrespective of the fact whether the person has committed crime his native police station limits, said DGP Mahendar Reddy.

“The data collected will have various attributes like photographs, finger prints including geo-tagging of the habitations of the criminals and their associates with a special focus laid on repeat offenders.

A matrix of the database prepared will give a 360 degree profile of the offenders and their current activities,” said the DGP in a release on Wednesday.

This would enable continuous surveillance over the criminals. “Technology tools like Big Data Analytics shall be used to proactively predict and prevent crime in addition to detection of crimes already occurred.

This will instill a sense of certainty of getting caught and certainty of getting punished, leading to deterrence against crime, furthering the mission of zero-tolerance against crimes in the state,” the DGP opined. The DGP said public is appealed to cooperate with the police in locating the offenders and documenting their activities in ensuring a safe and secure state.