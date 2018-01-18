HYDERABAD: A sand-laden lorry rampaged through a traffic signal at Vanasthalipuram killing two persons including a seven-year-old boy on the spot on Wednesday. The incident happened on Wednesday afternoon when hundreds of vehicles were halted at Sushma Signal in Vanasthalipuram. The deceased are Naresh(25) and Mahesh(7), who were on two separate bikes waiting at the signal.

Mahesh was along with his parents and sibling, who received injuries and are undergoing treatment. Mother of the boy is said to be critically injured, said police. The lorry driver who fled the scene leaving the vehicle behind was later nabbed. He reportedly told police that the brakes of the heavy vehicle had failed resulting in the accident.

The speeding lorry lost control and rammed four autorickshaws and two bikes by the side of the road. The incident was captured on CCTV cameras installed at a nearby commercial establishment. Naresh, a native of Bhagyalatha area in Hayathnagar was working in a textile store at Kothapet and was heading to work. At around 12.45 pm, a speeding lorry on a very high speed rammed Sunil’s bike and Naresh’s bike, and four other autos at the signal. A case has been registered.