HYDERABAD: The department of heritage is organising the second international seminar: Telangana through ages —perspectives from early & medieval periods. The two-day event will see participation of several scholars; 35 papers will be presented on the theme. The seminar is being held at Dr Marri Channa Reddy HRD Institute on January 19 and 20 from 9:30 am. A series of six panel discussions will bring to light research of scholars from across the globe on Telangana’s heritage.

Though the theme was designed to focus on the Early and Medieval Periods, the department has received an overwhelming number of paper submissions on the pre-history of Telangana. “To encourage these scholars, their papers will be presented under the category — Tracing Prehistoric Footsteps,” saif NR Visalatchy, convenor and director, Heritage. The seminar, she said, will present perspectives not made public in the past. “Epigraphical evidences of the history of Ayurveda in Telangana will be presented for the first time,” she said.