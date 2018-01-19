HYDERABAD: The GHMC is planning to set up an Independent Enforcement and Disaster (EDM) Cell to address various complaints and grievances related to demolition of unauthorised constructions, encroachment of footpaths, sealing of premises and to undertake relief work during disasters. The cell would have multidisciplinary teams from engineering, town planning, health, sanitation, fire department, HMWS&SB, TSSPDCL and police. It is likely to come into effect from February, and the Corporation is planning to write to the government to depute adequate numbers of police officials and staff, Mayor Bonthu Rammohan said.

Currently, town planning supervisors are overseeing both building permissions and enforcement issues. This, official sources say, has led to lack of focus on grievance redressal causing inconvenience to public. In order to fix this, the Corporation is now planning to have such EDM cells at the head office and zonal levels.

At the head office level, the cell will be headed by an Additional Commissioner or any senior police officer. It will monitor complaints and grievances and guide zonal teams. It will handle important legal cases, demolitions and disaster management works in coordination with other departments.

Further, six zonal teams will be formed. Each of them will have a city planner, assistant city planner, executive engineer, deputy executive engineer, fire officer, AMC, AMOH or sanitary supervisor, legal officers, one circle inspector, two sub inspectors, at least 10 labourers and 20 home guards. The Zonal Enforcement cell will be headed by Zonal Commissioner.

Circle level officers will verify whether permission has been given for the said construction.

In case of encroachment of roads, parks or other public places, Zonal Cell shall take immediate action, and will not forward the complaints to Circle level officers. It will also act as a task force in taking up special demolition drives as per instructions of the Zonal Commissioners. A special application will be developed by the IT Section for monitoring of complaints on unauthorised constructions and encroachments.