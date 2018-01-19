HYDERABAD: Dr. Prahlada Ramarao, former Distinguished Scientist and Chief Controller, DRDO delivered a guest lecture on ‘Aerospace Technologies - Ancient Indian to Modern Global’ at GITAM (Deemed to be University) Hyderabad on Thursday. The session was organised by the GITAM Aerospace Engineering Department.

Dr. Prahlada while addressing students revealed that he developed interest towards Ancient Technologies after reading the English translated version of Maharshi Bhardwaja ‘Vimanika Sastra’. He said that it is very difficult to understand the Sanskrit version ‘Vimanika Sastra’ without the help of Sanskrit Scholars. “Three professionals from Sanskrit, Engineering, and Science should sit together to understand the exact meaning of Vimanika Sastra. The Governments should come forward with a seed fund of `20 crore is spent for the implementation this project,” he said. Dr. Prahlada has been triggering the budding scientist and engineers to focus on ancient technologies.]

Dr. Kavya Vaddadi, the Researcher of Vimanika Sastra told that ancient technology is more advanced than the modern one. “We have to rediscover and recreate many more things. Rukma Vimana, Shakuna, Sundara and Tripura Vimana are there in Vimanika Sastra,” she added. Dr. Kavya also showed 3D printing models.