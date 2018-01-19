HYDERABAD: MSME World has announced that it will host the two-day Sunrio All India MSME World Expo 2018 at NSIC, AS Rao Nagar, ECILon January 27 and 28. MSME World is a not-for- profit MSME Industrial Body, founded in Hyderabad. Gampa Srikanth, Founder of MSME World, said the expo will be a platform for startup to pitch in new ideas. Knowledge sharing seminars and workshops to learn new skills will be also held on parallel to the main event.

The objective of the event is to create opportunities for MSME (Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises) to grow. MSMEs are the backbones to any economy. Today’s MSMEs are tomorrows MNCs (Multi National Companies). The idea behind MSME World, which has 300 plus members is to empower MSMEs in terms of developing their business plans, helping them in fund raising, assist them in identifying right technology, help them in collaborations, assist in marketing, branding, digitalizing their business etc. The exhibition will have 100 plus stalls.