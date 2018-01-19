My favourite cook is my family chef who cooks exactly like Maa: Kailash Kher
By Anita Raheja-Heena Agarwal | Express News Service | Published: 19th January 2018 10:18 PM |
Last Updated: 20th January 2018 07:19 AM | A+A A- |
HYDERABAD: Kailash Kher, who sung Jay Jaykara in his characteristically full-throatedly style in Baahubali 2, shares his food fundas.
The first thing I have in the morning when I wake up:
Three glasses of warm water.
My diet preference: I like both vegetarian and non-vegetarian fare. In non vegetarian fare I like seafood or chicken or mutton and veg food I like – home grown green vegetables and lentils
For breakfast I have: Mostly dalia and oatmeal with tea.
For lunch I have: Nine grains roti, any type of lentil, a vegetable dish and salad.
In the evenings I drink and eat: Tea and light snacks; maybe dalia or a grilled sandwich.
My dinner comprises: Mostly salad and soup or one roti and dal.
To keep fit I do: Yoga and meditation.
I prefer: Indian and home cooked food.
I can cook best: Bhindi and aloo jeera.
My favourite cook in my family: My family chef who cooks exactly like Ma.
Food I avoid because I am a singer: Anything extremely cold or hot.
My favourite drink: Tea.
My favourite spice in food: Chilli.
My favouirte fruits and vegetables: Guava and all home grown vegetables.
My most favourite dish: Sarson ka saag.
My favourite kitchen appliance: Stove.
I think the fruit I resemble: Apple and raja mirch.