HYDERABAD: Kailash Kher, who sung Jay Jaykara in his characteristically full-throatedly style in Baahubali 2, shares his food fundas.

The first thing I have in the morning when I wake up:

Three glasses of warm water.

My diet preference: I like both vegetarian and non-vegetarian fare. In non vegetarian fare I like seafood or chicken or mutton and veg food I like – home grown green vegetables and lentils

For breakfast I have: Mostly dalia and oatmeal with tea.

For lunch I have: Nine grains roti, any type of lentil, a vegetable dish and salad.

In the evenings I drink and eat: Tea and light snacks; maybe dalia or a grilled sandwich.

My dinner comprises: Mostly salad and soup or one roti and dal.

To keep fit I do: Yoga and meditation.

I prefer: Indian and home cooked food.

I can cook best: Bhindi and aloo jeera.

My favourite cook in my family: My family chef who cooks exactly like Ma.

Food I avoid because I am a singer: Anything extremely cold or hot.

My favourite drink: Tea.

My favourite spice in food: Chilli.

My favouirte fruits and vegetables: Guava and all home grown vegetables.

My most favourite dish: Sarson ka saag.

My favourite kitchen appliance: Stove.

I think the fruit I resemble: Apple and raja mirch.