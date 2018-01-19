HYDERABAD: Neither the Commissioner and Director of School Education nor the State Project Director, Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan of Telangana, have an estimate of the number of children who have dropped out of school in the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) across Telangana. This, at a time when the 2017-18 academic year is coming to an end. These departments have approached the Mission for Elimination of Poverty in Municipal Areas (MEPMA), a wing of Municipal Administration and Urban Development (MAUD), to carry out a survey of schoolchildren, including children with special needs, covering all types of disabilities, child labourers in 74 ULBs including Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) for the present academic year.

Based on the request of these departments, TSMEPMA has taken up a four-day survey of school dropout children and child labourers in all the ULBs of the state for 2017-18 between age group of 3 and 18 years through Slum Level Federation Resource Persons (SLFRPs) of MEPMA. They are conducting house-to-house survey and fill up the 34 OSC (Out of School Children) survey format given to them. After collecting the OSC survey, it would be updated on the www.childinfo.tg.nic.in by Jan 20.

Of the estimated budget for this survey, about 50 per cent budget is allotted to each district and the remaining budget will be released after completion of the survey. According to municipal officials, each SLFRP will cover around 200 to 350 households. About `175 per day will be released to each SLFRP covering four days. There are about 4,723 SLFRPs and 107 Town Level Federations (TLFs) in 72 ULBs of the state for which an estimated budget of `43,76,100 for 72 municipalities, including GHMC, has been sanctioned. The project directors and municipal commissioners have been directed to monitor the slum level federation resource persons for the ongoing survey.