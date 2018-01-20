HYDERABAD: Rachakonda police have busted a human trafficking racket run by agents in Arab countries. Five persons have been arrested and search is on for over 30 other agents from Andhra Pradesh. The racket had been luring gullible labourers with the promise of high salaries. For initiating action earlier, Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat issued notices to Malakjgiri ACP and then Ghatkesar inspector for not supervising the probe done by a sub-inspector who was later suspended.

During the commissioner’s Prajadarbar programme, a couple met the officer and expressed concern over an improper investigation into the complaint they lodged at Ghatkesar police station. The commissioner had asked DCP (Admin) N Prakash Reddy to investigate case, following which sub-inspector Shoban Babu was suspended for perfunctory probe. An inspector and Malkajgiri ACP G Sundeep have also been issued charge memos for lack of supervision. A woman living in Ghatkesar and native of AP was contacted by prime accused U Trimurthulu alias Murthy, a Dubai resident.

He claimed his friend in Dubai was looking for labourers and promised high-salary jobs to the woman and her husband. Believing this, the couple paid `2.8 lakh to Murthy for visa and air tickets. After keeping the couple’s passport with him for over one and a half years, Murthy introduced one Dubai Srinu alias P Srinu Babu to them, who collected another `70,000. On payment, the woman was sent to Dubai on February 12, 2017 on a tourist visa. After reaching Dubai, she was received by Dubai Srinu who sold her to manpower agencies to work as a sex slave. The racket threatened to report her to police for illegal stay if she refuses to cooperate. About 10 days later, the woman’s husband was also sent to Dubai.

“For about three months, couple was confined there. After they put continuous pressure on Srinu’s family members in AP, and after paying more money, woman was sent back to India,” said Rachakonda police commissioner Mahesh Bhagwat said in a conference on Friday. Knowing that she lodged a complaint against the agents, they also sent her husband back. Investigation has revealed that several agents in Dubai, Muscat, Bahrain, Kuwait and Qatar, all hailing from East Godavari and West Godavari districts of AP, are indulging in human trafficking for flesh trade.

“Indian agents in Dubai are employing sub-agents in villages of AP. The five arrested agents have trafficked more than 100 people for flesh trade. Over 50 agents have been identified residing in Dubai. There are 33 agents in East and West Godavari districts, who would be apprehended soon” said the commissioner.