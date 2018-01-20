HYDERABAD: Film critic Kathi Mahesh lodged a complaint with the Madhapur police on Friday against an unidentified group of people for throwing eggs at him when he was going towards the office of a television channel on Thursday. Mahesh has been in the news for his controversial statements against actor and Jana Sena founder Pawan Kalyan and a few other film personalities. At around 9 pm on Thursday, when his car reached the road between Cyber Towers and Shilparamam, a group of persons attacked him and threw eggs on him. On Friday noon, Mahesh lodged a complaint alleging that the attackers could be fans of actor Pawan Kalyan who got enraged over the ongoing issues.

“Mahesh said that he had a strong reason to believe that the attack was by actor Pawan Kalyan fans. Mahesh claimed that he had been receiving threatening calls from unknown persons for the past four months,” said Madhapur police inspector. Basing on the complaint, a case was registered under Sections 323 and 506 of IPC and also under Sections 3 (2), (V) (a) of SC & ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Act, and investigation launched,” said the inspector.

However, Kathi Mahesh, later in the evening, took back his complaint in a letter to the police.Meanwhile, student unions supporting and opposing Mahesh staged protests on OU campus, causing mild tension. A group of students supporting Kathi Mahesh burnt Pawan Kalyan in effigy which was opposed to by other group.