HYDERABAD: Underlining the need for using the latest technology in police functioning to deliver best service to the people, Hyderabad police commissioner VV Srinivasa Rao has called upon police officers to hone their skills by doing regular practice to finish their tasks. Inaugurating a workshop on ‘Effective implementation of good practices for all police officers working in the commissionerates and districts’ at the City Armed Reserve headquarters here on Friday, Srinivasa Rao said the state police took unique initiatives like introducing new technology and imparting training to the police to deliver good services to people. In Hyderabad, a number of new initiatives have been implemented since the new state was formed, he claimed.

“After the success of the initiatives in Hyderabad, we want to conduct workshops for all other officers working in the commissionerates and districts in the state on usage of technology, regular police functioning and others. Following the directions of director-general of police M Mahendar Reddy, every wing will conduct such workshops to impart proper training to the staff and officers,’’ Rao said.

In the workshop, as many as eight Deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), 40 reserve inspectors (RIs) and 10 reserve sub-inspectors (RSIs) of all the police units of the state and the police officers would discuss the good practices implemented by various wings of City Armed Reserve officials in the city and would implement those in their units. Additional commissioner of police (CAR) M Shiva Prasad said they would explain the strategies and work patterns that were executed for achieving good results. The workshop would study and discuss auction of unclaimed vehicles, weekly parades, etc.