HYDERABAD: About 40-year-old government quarters spread across two acres of land in Madannapet, Kurmaguda Ward in the Old City lie in dilapidated state. With its roof falling and walls broken, maximum part of the building lies unused, whereas a few of its unlocked rooms are used by people for dumping garbage. The building, stinking of filth and with weed growing out of its cracked walls, has become an eyesore.

The residents have demanded that the building be razed and a government hospital be constructed in its place. “There is no government hospital in Madannapet. The building is anyway being turned into a dumpyard and stinks. If people will keep on dumping here, it will become a potential health hazard. Then why not utilise the space for welfare purpose,” asserted Janapala Laxman Rao of Dalit Sankalp Sadhna Samiti, who has been living in Harijan Basti, Madannapet, for over 20 years. Moreover, the residents of Chandrayan huts in Kurmaguda ward complained that due to overflowing drainage water in the area and uncovered potholes they have to face many hardships. Manne Srinivas, a resident, said that several manhole covers in the area have not been changed by the GHMC for years and are lying broken. The residents also said that because of the corporation workers’ negligence, the potholes are not cleaned on timely basis.

“The drinking water the residents of Chandrayan huts and Harijan basti receive on alternate days gets mixed with drainage water sometimes. Moreover, the condition of roads in many interior parts of the area is also poor,” said Rao. “On many occasions, we have contacted the GHMC corporator and other officials about these civic issues but we hardly receive any responses. Not only is the condition of roads in the area bad, but also there are hardly any speed-breakers in entire Kurmaguda.”

When Kurmaguda corporator Sameena Begum was contacted, she said, “Our GHMC member Laxmi is very active in Kurmaguda and usually takes care of her responsibilities. Because of Makara Sankranti holidays, there might have been some delay. If the residents face any issue, they can inform me about the specific area where repair works are needed. Chandrayan huts have some 350 families residing and there are many narrow lanes in the area. We might have failed to reach certain areas but we will be addressing people’s issues if they tell us about it.” Interestingly, on concerns about dirty drinking water, Sameena denied contamination by drainage water and said pollution might make the water look dirty sometimes. She also claimed that most of the old roads in the area were being repaired.