HYDERABAD: Heaping praises on the Chief Minister KCR, Governor ESL Narasimhan said when KCR explained him through power point presentation on KLIS at Raj Bhavan some time back, he wondered whether the CM is Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao or “Kalala’ (dreams) Chandrasekhar Rao. “Now, I visited the spot personally to know the progress of works. The dream of the Chief Minister is being realised,” he said. He termed the KLIS as a wonderful project. “I pray Muktheswar, (the presiding God at Kaleshwaram temple), to free the people of Telangana from scarcity of drinking, irrigation and industrial water through KLIS,” he said.

The Governor also interacted with workers engaged in the construction of KLIS. “I spoke to labourers, contractors and others involved in the construction of the project. Labourers from Jharkhand and Bihar are working in three shifts. I have enquired about their health and working conditions.

I have also enquired whether the labourers are getting paid regularly. They answered in affirmative. The welfare of the labourers too is important for us,” the Governor said. On witnessing the surge pool of the project, the Governor said it was like a mini-Godavari.