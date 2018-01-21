HYDERABAD: Cursing her fate following the death of her younger daughter minutes after seeing her off for school, P Pushpalatha, mother of the six-year-old Anjali, was inconsolable sitting in front of the Area Government Hospital in Vanasthalipuram.Recalling her last moments spent with her younger daughter at home, Pushpalatha shared she had just fed her daughters before they left to school in the bus. The heartbroken mother kept asking for her daughter. “If I had known her death was so close, I would not have sent her to the school,” Pushpalatha lamented while waiting at the hospital.

The school bus had moved only 200 metres from the home when the incident took place. The driver reportedly took the bus off the road suddenly to avoid a speed-breaker, which resulted in Anjali falling down. She was run over by the moving bus. The family had migrated to Hyderabad around six years ago and was working at a brick kiln owned by one Prabhakar Reddy at Saheb Nagar in Vanasthalipuram. Nagaiah and Pushpalatha had admitted the children at a school in the lane close to their hut. “It is only in this current academic year that Nagaiah had admitted his daughters to Prashanti Vidhya Niketan. He believed his daughters will gain knowledge if they study in a big school. The family moved here when Anjali was a baby, and now she is no more,” shared their neighbour.

Speaking to Express, Bank Colony resident’s association general secretary Bhavani said, “We have noticed several school buses moving in this area with the doors wide open.”“They do not care for the lives of the children. The management also does not take any action despite knowing that it is dangerous.”