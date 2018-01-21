HYDERABAD: A day after 12 students of the Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU) undertook a hunger strike demanding a rollback of the fee, the management accepted their demands. Subsequently, on Saturday the students called of the strike.“The administration came and met us at the admin block where we were protesting. They heard our demands and assured that the fee would not be hike this year,” said Ataullah Niazi, the president of the students union. He also thanked all the students for the collective show of solidarity and dissent. Later, all the students on the hunger strike were admitted to the at MANUU health centre and later discharged.

