HYDERABAD: More than 50,000 people use mobile apps to book an appointment for home-based beauty services at reasonable prices,” say Rahul Bhalchandra and Vaijayanti Bhalchandra, IIT graduates and founders of YLG (R&R Salons Pvt. Ltd). The couple was in the city recently and they spoke about European Light Therapy, a new technology where light energy is applied to the skin to provide therapeutic benefits, accelerating the repair and replenishment of damaged cells, as well as stimulating the production of collagen. The blue light of the probe helps fight acne-causing bacteria and also in the removal of blackheads while maintaining the pH balance of the skin, said Rahul.

The price of an ELT facial ranges from `1,000 to `3,500 in their salons at Madhapur, Jubilee Hills and Banjara Hills. The founders said they also have SlowGro (patented) body hair growth retardation range of products. “The product delays, reduces and weakens the growth of unwanted hair on face and body widening your window for hair growth helping your just-waxed look stay longer,” they add.’

A cream-based waxing procedure using pine resin cartridges, it has also witnessed an upward trend in the city enabling painless hair removal that would be suitable for extra sensitive skin as well. “Hyderabad’s salon market is experimental and we want to cater to them innovatively at the finest quality,” adds Vaijayanti, talking about what they have been offering to the city since 2008.