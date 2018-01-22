HYDERABAD: The Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority has slapped notices on 51 licensed architects, structural engineers and technical personnel for failure to submit applications for building approval in the stipulated way, causing hardships to the applicants and tarnishing the image of HMDA.

They have been asked to explain why their licences should not be cancelled for not submitting the required documents for online building approval under Development Permission Management System (DPMS), and given one week’s time for giving explanation. If found guilty, they will be blacklisted and notified so on the website of HMDA, metropolitan commissioner T Chiranjeevulu has told Express. The serving of notices followed issuance of a government order by the department of municipal administration and urban development (MAUD) a couple of days ago.

The order clearly says that to ensure receipt of building applications in full shape and to prevent harassment of applicants, the licences of technical personnel submitting building applications which are incomplete or not in accordance with the check-list or certain faulty information for a maximum of three times will be cancelled and the list of such licensed technical personnel will be placed on the website of GHMC, HMDA or the urban local bodies (ULBs) concerned as black-listed.

Chiranjeevulu said that many of the licensed architects, structural engineers and technical personnel, while submitting online building approval system under DPMS, are not uploading the required documents and drawings when they are scrutinised by the staff. The applications are getting rejected or put on hold due to non-submission of all the required documents and applicants are forced to run from pillar to post to know the status of their application due to the negligence of architects and technical personnel.

Because of their negligence and abnormal delay in submitting the applications, the image of HMDA was getting adversely effected for no faults of theirs, Chiranjeevulu said. The HMDA has about 200 registered licensed architects, structural engineers and technical personnel, and has found many of them uploading the building application not in accordance with the check-list.