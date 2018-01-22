HYDERABAD: It began as an angry protest on January 21 last year. Since then, the ‘I Will Go Out’ campaign has evolved. Now, women participating in the campaign do not just go out to protest and reclaim public spaces but also interact with men and try to understand what prompts them to attack, harass or rape.

The social media campaign was started across 33 cities following the mass molestation of women on 2017 New Year’s Eve in Bengaluru.

They stepped out to send out a message that they have an equal right to public spaces. This year, on Sunday,women from the Hyderabad Chapter chose Public Gardens to carry out the #ChalkTheWalk campaign. The same was held at a different times on Sunday across nine cities including Bengaluru, Pune, Mumbai, Kolkata, Nagpur, Jammu, New Delhi and Lucknow.

“This time, we wanted to focus on engaging in a dialogue with men. The idea is to understand why they feel that it is alright to heckle, pass comments or even rape women who are out on the streets. This is one way to document how they think and why,” said Varsha Bhargavi, one of the organisers of the walk.

“These messages chalked out on the streets will remain and make more people think about this, she added. “While some were curious to find out what was going on, others did come and share their thoughts. A lot of young boys talked about how women should be considered mothers and sisters.”