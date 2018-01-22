HYDERABAD: Devarakonda former sarpanch and realtor Seripally Ananthaiah, who had allegedly been kidnapped by a group of unidentified men in a car on Saturday, returned home safely in the early hours on Sunday.

Ananthaiah told the police that when he had gone to buy groceries at a market in Chaitanya Nagar Colony on Saturday morning, he was dragged into a car by some unknown persons. They had put a mask on his face, tied his limbs and took him to the city outskirts.

From the language in which they spoke he thought they could be from Bihar. They demanded a `20-crore as ransom from him but Ananthaiah told them that he could pay only ` 4 lakh which they refused to take.